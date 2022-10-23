Chemours (CC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Chemours has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Chemours by 71.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the first quarter worth about $204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Chemours during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

