Alphabet (GOOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $101.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.