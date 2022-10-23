Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $856.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at $170,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

