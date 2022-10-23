Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY22 guidance at $3.51-3.63 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.23 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 32.24%. On average, analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.85. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

