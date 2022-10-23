Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$8.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Dundee Precious Metals from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of DPM opened at C$6.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.25. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.65.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$171.67 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.1499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 340,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,036,707.82.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

