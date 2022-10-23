Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$11.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.45.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 5.3 %

ELD opened at C$8.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.47. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$272.44 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.