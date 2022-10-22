Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 526.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Stock Performance
Shares of EFX stock opened at $152.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $300.11.
Equifax Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.06.
About Equifax
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equifax (EFX)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.