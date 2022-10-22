Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 32,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,632 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BX opened at $85.43 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,174,777 shares of company stock worth $87,165,545. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

