MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.06.

Equifax Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE EFX opened at $152.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $300.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.02.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

