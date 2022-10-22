First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 297.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $161.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.74 and a 200-day moving average of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

