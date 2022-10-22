Morgan Stanley Cuts Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $115.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $85.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.54.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BX opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,174,777 shares of company stock worth $87,165,545. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. BOKF NA lifted its position in Blackstone by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,576.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 26.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 39.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

