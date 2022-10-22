Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 235 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 405.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

NYSE:CMI opened at $232.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.84. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

