Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,785 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $66,218,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,319 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $25,393,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,746,000 after acquiring an additional 107,233 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $165.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.90. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.68.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

