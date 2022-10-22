Jennison Associates LLC Sells 170,980 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,839 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 170,980 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Devon Energy worth $31,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.74.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.68%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

