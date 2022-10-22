Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 76 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

MMC stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

