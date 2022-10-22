Comerica Bank Has $6.87 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

NYSE ED opened at $84.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.61. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

