Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 228 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.52.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH opened at $252.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.62 and a 200 day moving average of $228.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.