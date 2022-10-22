Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 240.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 51.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Shares of DG opened at $239.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.31. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.