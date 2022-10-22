Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on APH shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Up 3.5 %

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.