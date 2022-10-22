Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 870 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $63,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.48.

Shares of DIS opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average of $107.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

