Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $71.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,292,787 shares of company stock worth $487,389,308. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

