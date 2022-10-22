Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,763 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $188,233,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

VZ stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

