First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 261,337 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,337 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

