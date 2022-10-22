Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $86.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

