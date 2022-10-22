Comerica Bank Sells 509 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WELL opened at $57.88 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $80.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

