EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 7,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 42,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

