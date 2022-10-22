Empirical Finance LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.