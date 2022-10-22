Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.9 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,549.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,608.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,474.58. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,895.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,834.73.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

