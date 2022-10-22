MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 533.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

D opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.96. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

