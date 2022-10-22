Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,567,000 after purchasing an additional 321,693 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,355,000 after purchasing an additional 301,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $241.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.