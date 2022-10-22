Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 11,063 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 820,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 46,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 74,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV opened at $109.95 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.83 and a 12-month high of $110.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

