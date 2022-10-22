Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,878 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Visa by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Up 1.7 %

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.89.

V opened at $190.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.52. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $359.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

