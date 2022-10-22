Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 6.9% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.89.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $190.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $359.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

