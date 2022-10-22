Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.89.

Visa Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:V opened at $190.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $236.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.