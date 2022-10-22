Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 143 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $247.20 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.86 and a 200-day moving average of $234.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.55.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,478 shares of company stock worth $6,568,058. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

