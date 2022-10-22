Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 944,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,319 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $23,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after buying an additional 5,543,237 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after buying an additional 2,365,880 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $60,331,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

