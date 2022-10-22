Jennison Associates LLC Sells 20,865 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,865 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.49% of Toll Brothers worth $24,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE TOL opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.