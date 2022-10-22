Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 251,180 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,180 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,513 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QS stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $3,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,203,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $3,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,203,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $82,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,155,533 shares of company stock worth $13,993,352 over the last three months. 13.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

