Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after buying an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after buying an additional 443,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,517,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:GS opened at $325.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.37 and its 200-day moving average is $316.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

