Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 8,000 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $14,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Okta by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Okta by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Okta by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $55.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.51. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $272.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.36.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

