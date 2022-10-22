EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 348,775 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.19% of EQT worth $23,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.12.

EQT Stock Down 7.0 %

EQT stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

