Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,187 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $29,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Lennar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.