Jennison Associates LLC Sells 211,390 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 211,390 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $27,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Amphenol by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $71.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.