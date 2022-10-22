Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 658,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,227 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $28,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

