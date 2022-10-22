Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 404.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Republic Services by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Republic Services Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $133.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

