Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $133.54 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.97 and a 200 day moving average of $135.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

