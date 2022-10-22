Jennison Associates LLC Sells 253,758 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 253,758 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $30,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,703,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,336,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334,184 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 469,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 229,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $91.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.64.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.