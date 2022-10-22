Jennison Associates LLC Sells 253,758 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 253,758 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $30,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,703,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,336,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334,184 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 469,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 229,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.
Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.3 %
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.