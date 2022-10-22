Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 309 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 88,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 39,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $168.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.94. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Bank of America boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

