Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,174.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,209.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,236.98. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

