Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 408.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.34 and a 200-day moving average of $149.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

